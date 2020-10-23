News 12 Now│ Six games for your week 8 of high school football

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We are roughly on week 8 into the CSRA high school football season. This time, we’re on the third consecutive week of no game cancellations due to COVID-19. And many teams are in bye-week, so we’re only bringing you coverage for six games tonight!

Tune in at 11 p.m. for our Operation Football Live Highlights.

News 12 Now│ OFL LIVE PREVIEW Our Nick Proto is live in the News 12 Now studio to give an insight to sports tonight in the CSRA. Posted by News 12 NBC 26 on Friday, October 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.