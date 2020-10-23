Advertisement

Morgan Stanley to cover tuition for 60 students at three HBCUs

Morgan Stanley is providing 60 full-ride scholarships at three historically Black colleges and universities.
Morgan Stanley is providing 60 full-ride scholarships at three historically Black colleges and universities.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:46 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Morgan Stanley is providing 60 full-ride scholarships at three historically Black colleges and universities.

The financial giant announced the $12 million academic program this week.

It is part of an industry effort to get minority students more interested in banking careers and to close the wealth gap.

The needs-based scholarships will go to students attending Howard University, Morehouse College and Spelman College.

Morgan Stanley says it will also provide students with career counseling and training opportunities within the bank.

Citigroup, Bank of America and JP Morgan Chase have also announced efforts to address racial inequality and bolster diversity and inclusion.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crews battle early morning blaze at Augusta home

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Crews battled flames early Friday at a home in Augusta.

News

See crews battling flames at Augusta house fire

Updated: 24 minutes ago
This was the scene early Oct, 23, 2020, after a fire broke out at a single-story home in Augusta.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 has dominated most of the 2020 and that trend isn't expected to end before 2021

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
COVID-19 has dominated most of the 2020 and that trend isn't expected to end before 2021.

National

Census takers fall short of target goal in areas of US

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The count determines the number of congressional seats each state gets, where roads and bridges are built, how schools and health care facilities are funded, and how $1.5 trillion in federal resources are allocated annually.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump, Biden fight over the raging virus, climate and race

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, BILL BARROW and STEVE PEOPLES
President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden scrapped over how to tame the raging coronavirus in Thursday’s final 2020 debate.

News

Drive-thru Trick or Treat at the JBA

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Come through for a safe Halloween drive-thru event set for Saturday, Trick-or-Treat from Your Seat at the James Brown Arena.

National Politics

President Trump and Joe Biden square off in second and final debate of the 2020 election

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
President Trump and Joe Biden square off in second and final debate of the 2020 election.

News

Journey to Grovetown for the 3rd annual Autumn Festival

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Grovetown Leisure and Recreation will be holding its 3rd Annual Grovetown Autumn Festival on Friday, October 23rd

News

Institutions make the switch from animal use in testing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
Augusta University was one of those facilities that held animals for testing, but that will be changing as the university and Medical College of Georgia are committed to ending live animal testing.

News

Local medical centers stop using animal testing

Updated: 4 hours ago