Advertisement

Man arrested in 1976 slaying in South Carolina

State officials say 65-year-old Charles Ugvine Coleman was arrested Thursday and jailed in the death of Elizabeth Ann Howell Wilson. She disappeared after working a shift at a textile mill on March 20, 1976.
State officials say 65-year-old Charles Ugvine Coleman was arrested Thursday and jailed in the death of Elizabeth Ann Howell Wilson. She disappeared after working a shift at a textile mill on March 20, 1976.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say man has been charged with rape and murder in the slaying of a South Carolina woman who was killed more than 40 years ago.

State officials say 65-year-old Charles Ugvine Coleman was arrested Thursday and jailed in the death of Elizabeth Ann Howell Wilson. She disappeared after working a shift at a textile mill on March 20, 1976, and her body and vehicle were found later in a rural community.

A spokesman for the State Law Enforcement Division says Coleman was booked into the Fairfield County Jail after a recent forensics “breakthrough” led police to him.

It’s unclear whether Coleman has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Thomson police chief leaving role for job in DeKalb County

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Thomson Police Chief Anson Evans submitted his resignation earlier this week, and his official last day in office is Nov. 2.

National

Outside groups spur record spending in Michigan Senate race

Updated: 10 minutes ago

National

Matt Blair, star linebacker for Vikings, dies at 70

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
He started 130 of the 160 regular-season games he played, racking up 1,452 tackles, the second most in team history.

News

15 years later: Friends recall disappearance of Ga. teacher Tara Grinstead

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Thursday marks 15 years since teacher and beauty queen Tara Grinstead disappeared in Irwin County.

Latest News

News

Statesboro High’s football coach back after COVID-19 complications

Updated: 59 minutes ago
After a lengthy battle with COVID-19, Statesboro’s head football coach, Jeff Kaiser, has made his return to the sidelines.

National

Colorado wildfires drag on later than normal, break records

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By PATTY NIEBERG
In parts of Colorado, the sky has been gray, the sun hazy and the odor of a burning campfire has persisted for much of September and October.

News

Ga. woman’s absentee ballot found in another state

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Columbus woman said the absentee ballot she requested never reached her hands and ended up across state lines.

National

Hotel front desk worker in Colo. deals with approaching Troublesome fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Thousands of people are under evacuation from the fast-growing East Troublesome Fire in Colorado.

News

Richmond County schools investigate racial bullying claims

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The Richmond County School System is investigating after a mother claims her daughter was bullied because of her race.

News

USC eliminates spring break for 2021, citing COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Laurel Mallory
The University of South Carolina is joining a list of universities getting rid of spring break next semester, instead scheduling four days off throughout the semester.