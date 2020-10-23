Advertisement

Major crash involves at least 4 vehicles on eastbound I-520

This was the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 520 in Augusta.
This was the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 520 in Augusta.(WRDW)
By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews responded to a major traffic accident with injuries on Interstate 520 in Georgia.

The crash at about 5:40 a.m. involved at least four cars on eastbound I-520 at mile marker 16 between Doug Barnard Parkway and the Laney Walker Boulevard/Sand Bar Ferry exit.

At least one badly damaged car had overturned in the median vehicle, and a red sedan lost its entire back end in the crash.

Only one westbound lane was open, with traffic moving very slowly.

The eastbound side was completely shut down at the scene that was very active with firefighters, law enforcement officers and emergency medical crews.

Eastbound traffic was being diverted well ahead of the wreck, which dispatchers warned could cause major traffic backups this morning. The Georgia Department of Transportation, however, expected the scene to be cleared by 7 a.m.

