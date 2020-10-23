Julio Jones feels good, tells Falcons ‘You can lean on me’

ATLANTA (AP) — Julio Jones is healthy, and that’s good news for the Atlanta Falcons as they prepare to play the Detroit Lions. After missing all but one half of the previous three games, Jones made a big return in last week’s win at Minnesota.

He had eight catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns. The return of a healthy Jones was a key to the Falcons' first win in the debut of Raheem Morris as interim coach. Jones says he’s ready for another big workload against the Lions.

He says the Falcons “can lean on me throughout the game.”

