Advertisement

Journey to Grovetown for the 3rd annual Autumn Festival

Grovetown Festival Autumn
Grovetown Festival Autumn((Source: WRDW))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown Leisure and Recreation will be holding its 3rd Annual Grovetown Autumn Festival on Friday, October 23rd

Visitors can join in the fun from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Liberty Park located at 1040 Newmantown Road

Wear your costumes for Trunk or Treating with local businesses and organizations. There will be also be games, hayrides, an Autumn Market with food and crafts and more than 35 vendors!

COVID-19 guidelines will be in place with each vendor distanced six-feet or more and if you are looking for those participating in Trunk or Treat, think of creative ways to get candy to kids through social distancing.

Hand sanitizer will also be spread throughout the event grounds and face masks are encouraged.

If you’d like to participate as a trunk or treat vehicle or vendor, please call Grovetown Leisure and Recreation at (706) 860-7691.

Reminder to bring your donation items tomorrow when you attend the Grovetown Autumn Festival, if you can.

Posted by Grovetown Leisure & Recreation on Thursday, October 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Drive-thru Trick or Treat at the JBA

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Come through for a safe Halloween drive-thru event set for Saturday, Trick-or-Treat from Your Seat at the James Brown Arena.

News

Institutions make the switch from animal use in testing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
Augusta University was one of those facilities that held animals for testing, but that will be changing as the university and Medical College of Georgia are committed to ending live animal testing.

News

Local medical centers stop using animal testing

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

‘This is all we have left’ Shepeard Blood Center in desperate need for donors

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Shepeard Community Blood Center is experiencing a historic blood shortage that could negatively impact patient care at hospitals in the CSRA.

Latest News

News

I-TEAM: Violations, citations, and crime are just a few problems at Azalea Park

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Meredith Anderson and Photojournalist Irisa Wheeler
A five-month I-Team investigation into one address that’s home to hundreds of crime reports and hazardous code violations. It’s also home to hundreds of local families.

News

I-TEAM: Investigation into Azalea Parks Apartments

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Telemedicine having positive effect for rural hospitals in Ga., AU Health says

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
Through the COVID-19 pandemic, telemedicine has proven to be the go-to treatment for many patients.

News

Local rural hospitals facing the pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Families, patients recovering from trauma after personal care home deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
We’re hearing from family of one of the survivors at First Love Personal Care Home, after two women were found dead inside and four others were hospitalized.

News

Families, patients recovering from trauma from personal care home

Updated: 6 hours ago