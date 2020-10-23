Journey to Grovetown for the 3rd annual Autumn Festival

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown Leisure and Recreation will be holding its 3rd Annual Grovetown Autumn Festival on Friday, October 23rd

Visitors can join in the fun from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Liberty Park located at 1040 Newmantown Road

Wear your costumes for Trunk or Treating with local businesses and organizations. There will be also be games, hayrides, an Autumn Market with food and crafts and more than 35 vendors!

COVID-19 guidelines will be in place with each vendor distanced six-feet or more and if you are looking for those participating in Trunk or Treat, think of creative ways to get candy to kids through social distancing.

Hand sanitizer will also be spread throughout the event grounds and face masks are encouraged.

If you’d like to participate as a trunk or treat vehicle or vendor, please call Grovetown Leisure and Recreation at (706) 860-7691.

Reminder to bring your donation items tomorrow when you attend the Grovetown Autumn Festival, if you can. Posted by Grovetown Leisure & Recreation on Thursday, October 22, 2020

