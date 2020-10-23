Drive-thru Trick or Treat at the JBA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Come through for a safe Halloween drive-thru event set for Saturday, Trick-or-Treat from Your Seat at the James Brown Arena.

Presented by Hawk Law Firm, Trick-or-Treat from Your Seat: A Safe Halloween Drive-Thru Event will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, October 24, in the 7th Street parking lot at James Brown Arena. This is a free community event.

As vehicles drive through Candyland, treats will be given to children. Pick up a pumpkin at the Pumpkin Patch and take a spooky car photo in Spookyville! Decorated cars will also get special treats!

Treat bags for children will be available while supplies last.

Families must stay in their vehicle. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Community sponsors and candy donations are welcome by contacting Katie Berube at katie.berube@spectraxp.com or (706) 262-4566.

