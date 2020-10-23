Advertisement

Drive-thru Trick or Treat at the JBA

Trick-or-treating
Trick-or-treating(KFYR-TV)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Come through for a safe Halloween drive-thru event set for Saturday, Trick-or-Treat from Your Seat at the James Brown Arena.

Presented by Hawk Law Firm, Trick-or-Treat from Your Seat: A Safe Halloween Drive-Thru Event will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, October 24, in the 7th Street parking lot at James Brown Arena. This is a free community event.

As vehicles drive through Candyland, treats will be given to children. Pick up a pumpkin at the Pumpkin Patch and take a spooky car photo in Spookyville! Decorated cars will also get special treats!

Treat bags for children will be available while supplies last.

Families must stay in their vehicle. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Community sponsors and candy donations are welcome by contacting Katie Berube at katie.berube@spectraxp.com or (706) 262-4566.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Journey to Grovetown for the 3rd annual Autumn Festival

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Grovetown Leisure and Recreation will be holding its 3rd Annual Grovetown Autumn Festival on Friday, October 23rd

News

Institutions make the switch from animal use in testing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
Augusta University was one of those facilities that held animals for testing, but that will be changing as the university and Medical College of Georgia are committed to ending live animal testing.

News

Local medical centers stop using animal testing

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

‘This is all we have left’ Shepeard Blood Center in desperate need for donors

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Shepeard Community Blood Center is experiencing a historic blood shortage that could negatively impact patient care at hospitals in the CSRA.

Latest News

News

I-TEAM: Violations, citations, and crime are just a few problems at Azalea Park

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Meredith Anderson and Photojournalist Irisa Wheeler
A five-month I-Team investigation into one address that’s home to hundreds of crime reports and hazardous code violations. It’s also home to hundreds of local families.

News

I-TEAM: Investigation into Azalea Parks Apartments

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Telemedicine having positive effect for rural hospitals in Ga., AU Health says

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
Through the COVID-19 pandemic, telemedicine has proven to be the go-to treatment for many patients.

News

Local rural hospitals facing the pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Families, patients recovering from trauma after personal care home deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
We’re hearing from family of one of the survivors at First Love Personal Care Home, after two women were found dead inside and four others were hospitalized.

News

Families, patients recovering from trauma from personal care home

Updated: 6 hours ago