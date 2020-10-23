DHEC lifts recreational water advisory for Barnwell County lake

BARNWELL, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - DHEC issued a recreational advisory for Lake Edgar Brown in Barnwell County back on August 19, after toxins were found in water samples.

Water samples analyzed today by S.C. Department of Natural Resources indicated that microcystins, which are toxins produced by cyanobacteria (formerly known as blue-green algae), within the lake no longer exceeded water quality standards.

Residents may resume recreating at Lake Edgar Brown.

Back in August, microcystins were detected in the northern portion of Lake Edgar Brown at 9.50 micrograms per liter (ug/L). This was greater than the state’s water quality standard of 8 ug/L.

Samples analyzed on Oct. 23 show microcystin levels at 0.893 ug/L. This concentration is less than the state’s water quality standard and residents may resume recreational activities and fishing at the lake.

