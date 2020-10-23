Advertisement

Deputies still on leave, suspect still in custody in Augusta shooting

From left: Melvin Walker, Corey Whitfield and Joseph Hawk.
From left: Melvin Walker, Corey Whitfield and Joseph Hawk.(WRDW)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three deputies involved in a shooting that wounded a man are still on leave pending a district attorney’s review.

Melvin Walker, Corey Whitfield, and Joseph Hawk remain off-duty as the GBI continues to investigate the shooting of Jasper Newton, 41.

Newton, who was initially part of a domestic dispute investigation, was shot after he opened fire on deputies early on the morning of Oct. 10.

Newton continued to flee on foot until deputies found him hiding in a vacant lot at Poplar and Holley streets, GBI reported.

Deputies ordered Newton to surrender, but he began shooting at the deputies, who returned fire, GBI reported.

The wounded Newton was found hiding under a residence in the 1500 block of Poplar Street. He was hospitalized for the wound.

Newton has been charged with one count of aggravated assault related to the domestic incident, three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Newton made an initial appearance in court Friday. If he gets a defense attorney, the attorney can request a bond hearing. Until then, he remains in custody.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City of Wrens affected by active morning gas leak

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyria Goines
An active gas leak affecting multiple streets in Wrens will leave some residents and businesses without natural gas services.

News

Weekend voting in Ga. as sprint to Election Day starts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
With a record-breaking early voting turnout, local election leaders expect a major turnout for weekend voting which starts Saturday.

News

DHEC lifts recreational water advisory for Barnwell County lake

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
DHEC issued a recreational advisory for Lake Edgar Brown in Barnwell County back on August 19, after toxins were found in water samples.

News

Here are the details on Saturday seasonal events in CSRA

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Among the safe Halloween events this weekend is "Trick or Treat from Your Seat" at the James Brown Arena.

Latest News

News

Aiken DPS 911 service restored after ‘diminished capabilities’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Aiken Department of Public Safety’s 911 service is working around what they’re calling “diminished capabilities” Friday afternoon.

Business

SRS updates: Preserving heritage, restoring pine trees, improving efficiency and more

Updated: 4 hours ago
A $300,000 grant for an exhibit on Savannah River Site history is among the top news this week coming out of the huge local employer.

News

Augusta rally aims to rev up voters like the thousands who’ve already cast ballots

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff reports
Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. wants to help push voters to the polls, like the thousands of people who have already cast ballots.

News

Crews deal with train derailment east of Midville in Burke County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Norfolk Southern spokesman Jeff DeGraff said that at about 11 p.m. Thursday, one of the railroad's westbound trains derailed just outside Midville.

News

Bell Auditorium voting hours extended after fire alarm issue

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Early voting hours will be extended at the Bell Auditorium after a fire alarm went off early Friday morning.

News

Grocer gives $15K as youths plan 1-day drive for region’s food bank

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
Thirty of Columbia County’s rising young leaders will join Golden Harvest Food Bank to collect food and cash donations to feed the hungry.