Deputies still on leave, suspect still in custody in Augusta shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three deputies involved in a shooting that wounded a man are still on leave pending a district attorney’s review.

Melvin Walker, Corey Whitfield, and Joseph Hawk remain off-duty as the GBI continues to investigate the shooting of Jasper Newton, 41.

Newton, who was initially part of a domestic dispute investigation , was shot after he opened fire on deputies early on the morning of Oct. 10.

Newton continued to flee on foot until deputies found him hiding in a vacant lot at Poplar and Holley streets, GBI reported.

Deputies ordered Newton to surrender, but he began shooting at the deputies, who returned fire, GBI reported.

The wounded Newton was found hiding under a residence in the 1500 block of Poplar Street. He was hospitalized for the wound.

Newton has been charged with one count of aggravated assault related to the domestic incident, three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Newton made an initial appearance in court Friday. If he gets a defense attorney, the attorney can request a bond hearing. Until then, he remains in custody.

