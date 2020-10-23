Advertisement

Crews deal with train derailment east of Midville in Burke County

(WSAZ)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MIDVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews are working today to clean up after from a train derailment near Midville.

Norfolk Southern spokesman Jeff DeGraff said that at about 11 p.m. Thursday, one of its westbound trains derailed just outside the community that’s on the southern edge of Burke County.

One locomotive and nine railcars came off the tracks, with no injuries reported or hazardous materials involved.

The incident occurred about three miles east of town in a mostly secluded area, meaning there was no major traffic disruption for drivers.

The railroad estimates 2,700 feet of track will need to be repaired once the cars are cleared.

Norfolk Southern doesn’t have an estimate for when the line will reopen.

It happened only about a month after another Norfolk Southern train derailed outside Riddleville in Washington County. In that Sept. 17 incident, 28 cars derailed due to washouts on the track. It happened torrential rain soaked the CSRA.

