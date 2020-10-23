Crews battle early morning blaze at Augusta home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews battled flames early Friday at a home near downtown Augusta.

The fire was reported at 1437 Holley St.

A neighbor called in the fire at 2:54 a.m. at the home where two people live.

The residents were not at the home and reportedly hadn’t been there for at least a couple of days.

At 3:30 a.m., crews were still working to put out the fire, which was still burning in the attic of the single-story brick home.

Crews were still working to determine what caused the blaze.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.