Crews battle early morning blaze at Augusta home

By Steve Byerly
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:45 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews battled flames early Friday at a home near downtown Augusta.

The fire was reported at 1437 Holley St.

A neighbor called in the fire at 2:54 a.m. at the home where two people live.

The residents were not at the home and reportedly hadn’t been there for at least a couple of days.

At 3:30 a.m., crews were still working to put out the fire, which was still burning in the attic of the single-story brick home.

Crews were still working to determine what caused the blaze.

