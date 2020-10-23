Advertisement

City of Wrens affected by active morning gas leak

(KKTV)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An active gas leak affecting multiple streets in Wrens will leave some residents and businesses without natural gas services.

The leak occurred on Fleming Street, between Broad Street and King Street in Wrens.

Around 11:30 a.m., two city blocks were evacuated this morning. Public works crew are continuing to work on this situation. Several streets and businesses in the downtown district are cordoned off currently.

There will be some residents and businesses without natural gas service, until crews complete the repairs.

The city requests that everyone that travels through the town this evening do so in a safe, orderly, and dutiful manner.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Deputies still on leave, suspect still in custody in Augusta shooting

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Three deputies involved in a shooting that wounded a man are still on leave pending a district attorney’s review.

News

Weekend voting in Ga. as sprint to Election Day starts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
With a record-breaking early voting turnout, local election leaders expect a major turnout for weekend voting which starts Saturday.

News

DHEC lifts recreational water advisory for Barnwell County lake

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
DHEC issued a recreational advisory for Lake Edgar Brown in Barnwell County back on August 19, after toxins were found in water samples.

News

Here are the details on Saturday seasonal events in CSRA

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Among the safe Halloween events this weekend is "Trick or Treat from Your Seat" at the James Brown Arena.

Latest News

News

Aiken DPS 911 service restored after ‘diminished capabilities’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Aiken Department of Public Safety’s 911 service is working around what they’re calling “diminished capabilities” Friday afternoon.

Business

SRS updates: Preserving heritage, restoring pine trees, improving efficiency and more

Updated: 4 hours ago
A $300,000 grant for an exhibit on Savannah River Site history is among the top news this week coming out of the huge local employer.

News

Augusta rally aims to rev up voters like the thousands who’ve already cast ballots

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff reports
Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. wants to help push voters to the polls, like the thousands of people who have already cast ballots.

News

Crews deal with train derailment east of Midville in Burke County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Norfolk Southern spokesman Jeff DeGraff said that at about 11 p.m. Thursday, one of the railroad's westbound trains derailed just outside Midville.

News

Bell Auditorium voting hours extended after fire alarm issue

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Early voting hours will be extended at the Bell Auditorium after a fire alarm went off early Friday morning.

News

Grocer gives $15K as youths plan 1-day drive for region’s food bank

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
Thirty of Columbia County’s rising young leaders will join Golden Harvest Food Bank to collect food and cash donations to feed the hungry.