City of Wrens affected by active morning gas leak

WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An active gas leak affecting multiple streets in Wrens will leave some residents and businesses without natural gas services.

The leak occurred on Fleming Street, between Broad Street and King Street in Wrens.

Around 11:30 a.m., two city blocks were evacuated this morning. Public works crew are continuing to work on this situation. Several streets and businesses in the downtown district are cordoned off currently.

There will be some residents and businesses without natural gas service, until crews complete the repairs.

The city requests that everyone that travels through the town this evening do so in a safe, orderly, and dutiful manner.

