Charles B. Webster resumes appointments for visitation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On October 8, the Charles B. Webster Detention Center started undergoing improvements to their systems and visitation would be temporarily suspended.

The visitation upgrades have been completed and the center will begin taking appointments for visitation. Visitors are required to register on the new system and schedule visits accordingly.

Refer to the flyer below for instructions on how to schedule your appointment.

