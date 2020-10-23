Bell Auditorium voting hours extended after fire alarm issue

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Early voting hours will be extended at the Bell Auditorium after a fire alarm went off early Friday morning.

According to Richmond County Board of Elections officials, that fire alarm went off around 8:52 a.m. and disrupted early voting until 9:19 a.m.

During those 27 minutes, fire officials discovered a sensor in an HVAC duct caused the alarm to activate.

Since the alarm interrupted voting for 27 minutes, state election rules indicate voting must be extended by the same amount of time. As a result, voters who are using the auditorium to cast a ballot will be allowed to until 5:27 p.m.

