Aiken DPS 911 service dealing with ‘diminished’ capabilities

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Department of Public Safety’s 911 service is working around what they’re calling “diminished capabilities” Friday afternoon.

According to the Aiken DPS, you’re being asked to call two other direct lines if you’re having issues getting through to 911.

Those two numbers are 803-642-7740 or 803-642-7741.

“ADPS is currently working diligently with our emergency phone line provider to resolve the issue,” a statement from the department said.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.