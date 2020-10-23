$10,000 reward offered in cold-case murder of Augusta native in Florida

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Florida police department is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction in the murder of an 18-year-old Augusta native over a decade ago.

Thirteen years ago, officers found the body of Mamie Jameka Thomas partially clothed and lying on the ground at a vacant lot near 618 South Beach St. In Daytona Beach, Fla.

Although originally from Augusta, she was living in Florida.

Her body was found at the rear of a vacant lot.

It wasn’t clear at that time who the victim was because the body showed signs of advanced decomposition.

Six days after the body was found, Thomas' family called police to file a missing person report for her, prompting detectives to go to her apartment on 1200 Beville Road so they could process the scene for evidence.

Thomas' identity was firmly established months later by the Volusia County Medical Examiner’s Office through DNA testing. It was also at that point when the autopsy confirmed that Thomas was murdered.

Since then, detectives have attempted to bring Thomas' murderer to justice.

The case eventually grew cold after all investigative leads were exhausted, according to Deputy Chief Jakari Young, who was one of the detectives originally assigned to the case.

