Advertisement

Work to start on new downtown Augusta water line

(KKTV)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Utilities is set to start work on a new 24-inch downtown water line to supplement the current distribution system.

The route will be between Highland Avenue and Heard Avenue, with the line going within rights-of-way and permanent easements. Residents may see heavy equipment as soon as the end of this week.

Drivers and pedestrians are urged to be careful and obey signs.

The project should be finished next summer.

MORE | Questions still surround move to suspend Augusta Fire Department ambulance service

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Authorities nab pair who sparked manhunt near Clarks Hill Lake

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Less than 24 hours after authorities announced that Willie James Johnson had been captured, Tywan Rogers turned himself in.

News

Deputies hunting armed robbers of Family Dollar store in Augusta

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Two armed robbers struck a store at 2716 Peach Orchard Road and fled in a black Chevrolet Cobalt, according to authorities.

Business

Thomson lands regional trucking hub, economic incentives

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Timber Products Co. has acquired a 20-acre facility in Thomson that will serve as the eastern hub for the rapidly expanding TP Logistics.

News

SC coroners explain process of removing COVID-19 from incorrect death certificates

Updated: 3 hours ago
WIS has investigated cases of incorrect death certificates that list COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Ga. Department of Labor not planning to reopen offices anytime soon

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Amanda Aguilar
Jobless Georgians aren't able to get through on phone lines or visit state offices to get their problems resolved.

News

Ads, turnout and path to victory: Experts weigh stakes in S.C. Senate race

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adam Mintzer
South Carolina political insiders are calling the U.S. Senate race between Sen. Lindsey Graham and Jaime Harrison one of the tightest Senate races in recent memory.

News

Columbia County Fair set to kick off Friday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
If you’re looking for something to do the next couple of weekends, you can go to the Columbia County Fair.

News

Warrenville structure fire rekindles

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
A structure blaze rekindled at least partially Thursday, almost 24 hours after it was originally reported.

News

Georgia, South Carolina hospitals are at least 80% full

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
As the nation deals with a rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitals are nearly full in the two-state region.

News

Window opens soon to send Aiken County kids back to classroom

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Aiken County parents who want to switch their kids to face-to-face school instruction can start that process Friday.