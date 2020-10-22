Work to start on new downtown Augusta water line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Utilities is set to start work on a new 24-inch downtown water line to supplement the current distribution system.

The route will be between Highland Avenue and Heard Avenue, with the line going within rights-of-way and permanent easements. Residents may see heavy equipment as soon as the end of this week.

Drivers and pedestrians are urged to be careful and obey signs.

The project should be finished next summer.

