Window opens soon to send Aiken County kids back to classroom

Calendar
Calendar(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:56 AM EDT
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County parents who want to switch their kids to face-to-face school instruction can start that process Friday at https://www.acpsd.net/acpsd.

Parents can choose to either keep students in virtual learning or go back to traditional learning.

The deadline to switch is Nov. 13.

This decision is for the winter semester, which starts Jan. 25.

Some things to note:

  • Once students switch to face-to-face, they will not be able to switch back to virtual.
  • Some high school credit courses may not be offered or may not have available space in face-to-face classes. If this is the case, students will still participate in the course virtually, but will do so on their school’s campus.

