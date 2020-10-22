Advertisement

Telemedicine having positive effect for rural hospitals in Ga., AU Health says

By Brady Trapnell
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Through the COVID-19 pandemic, telemedicine has proven to be the go-to treatment for many patients.

It’s actually been the one thing keeping many of our rural hospitals open.

Who knew a screen could be the lifeline for rural hospitals.

“I believe this could save a lot of these rural hospitals if we are able to keep more patients in those facilities,” AU Health’s Dr. Phillip Coule said.

Coule says that’s the key. They can use a team approach and keep patients in their rural hospital without a transfer.

“Patients don’t necessarily want to leave their communities,” AU Health telemedicine director Dr. Matt Lyon said. “That’s where their family is. That’s where their resources are.”

For rural hospitals, that’s where their money comes from.

Lyon hears the challenges daily.

“Rural hospitals have had to take care of patients they aren’t necessarily comfortable with,” Lyon said.

“In our community, I’m the only board-certified pediatrician between, I think, Athens and Augusta,” Dr. Lester Johnston with Wills Memorial Hospital said.

Johnston says in Washington, Georgia, outside expertise is a win-win.

“We are able to bill for a higher level of care here,” Johnson said. “It helps decrease the burden off of everybody.”

Heidi Coffee with Washington County Regional says COVID gives them new opportunities.

“We give remdesivir, which is one of the drugs that Augusta was using,” Coffee said. “So you could get the same treatment here.”

It’s all about saving money for the patient and opening a door for better care.

“It allows us to better serve our community,” Johnston said. “It allows to provide better quality of care.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

I-TEAM: Violations, citations, and crime are just a few problems at Azalea Park

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Meredith Anderson
A five-month I-Team investigation into one address that’s home to hundreds of crime reports and hazardous code violations. It’s also home to hundreds of local families.

News

I-TEAM: Investigation into Azalea Parks Apartments

Updated: 25 minutes ago

News

Local rural hospitals facing the pandemic

Updated: 45 minutes ago

News

Families, patients recovering from trauma after personal care home deaths

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Celeste Springer
We’re hearing from family of one of the survivors at First Love Personal Care Home, after two women were found dead inside and four others were hospitalized.

Latest News

News

Families, patients recovering from trauma from personal care home

Updated: 48 minutes ago

News

AU Health no longer using animals to help residents in surgery training

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Augusta University Health says it’s moving to “other educational models” instead of animal models.

News

New poll shows Harrison taking narrow lead over Graham in Senate race

Updated: 3 hours ago
New poll shows Harrison taking narrow lead over Graham in Senate race

News

Family’s knotted bracelets for law enforcement are ties that bind

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
A mom and daughter combine their loves of crafting and performing acts of service, finding a unique way to thank law enforcement officers for their work.

News

See how this family crafts a way to thank local officers

Updated: 5 hours ago
A mom and daughter combine their loves of crafting and performing acts of service, finding a unique way to thank law enforcement officers for their work.

News

Ga. Department of Labor not planning to reopen offices anytime soon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Amanda Aguilar
Jobless Georgians aren't able to get through on phone lines or visit state offices to get their problems resolved.