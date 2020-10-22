Advertisement

Suspect indicted in Augusta plasma center slaying

A grand jury has indicted Keunte Green in the Biotest Plasma Center killing back in January.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A grand jury has indicted Keunte Green in the plasma center killing back in January.

Green is facing two felony murder charges, a malice murder charge and a charge for possessing a knife during a felony.

His case will now head to trial.

The stabbing happened inside the Biotest Plasma Center on Peach Orchard Road around 8:20 p.m. Jan. 22.

Police say green stabbed 42-year-old David Boykin several times with a 2-foot machete.

Investigators say it stemmed from “some sort of verbal altercation” between Green and Boykin that erupted into a full-on fight.

Green allegedly fled the scene, but was found a short time later.

Previous incident reports show Green had been carrying a machete on his person since June 2019. In the June incident, Green told the responding officer he was homeless and carried the machete because the “streets were dangerous.”

