Robby Anderson proving he’s more than just a deep threat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Robby Anderson is proving he’s more than just a deep threat.

The Carolina Panthers' 27-year-old wide receiver has been one of the biggest free agent success stories in the NFL this season, currently second in the league in yards receiving (566) and tied for fourth in receptions (40).

Anderson came to Carolina after four seasons with the Jets where he averaged 52 receptions and 765 yards per year and earned a reputation as the tall, skinny wide receiver who could blow the top off the defense, averaging 14.7 yards per catch. Now he’s showing he can be a reliable possession receiver.

