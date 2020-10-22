Raiders send starting O-line home after Brown’s COVID test

(AP) - The Las Vegas Raiders sent all five starting offensive linemen home as part of coronavirus contact tracing after right tackle Trent Brown was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list with a positive test.

The Raiders held practice without their starting five as they prepare for a home game against Tampa Bay.

Coach Jon Gruden says the team is listening to the league about how to handle the situation and hopes to get some of the players back quickly.

