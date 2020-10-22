No. 1 Clemson looks for 27th straight ACC win vs. Syracuse

(AP) - No. 1 Clemson is on a roll and looking to extend its winning streak against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents to 27 when it faces Syracuse on Saturday.

The Orange were the last school to topple the Tigers with their victory at Syracuse in 2017. They looked ready to do it once more at Death Valley a year later as they held a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter before the Tigers rallied for a 27-23 victory.

Syracuse is struggling on defense and could have trouble containing quarterback Trevor Lawrence and tailback Travis Etienne.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.