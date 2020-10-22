Advertisement

New poll shows Harrison taking narrow lead over Graham in Senate race

Jaime Harrison and Lindsey Graham
From left: Jaime Harrison and Lindsey Graham(WRDW)
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCSC) - New poll data released Thursday from Washington-based Morning Consult shows Democratic candidate Jaime Harrison taking a 2-point lead over incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham.

The poll, conducted Oct. 11-20, showed 47% of likely voters claiming they will vote for Harrison and 45% claiming they will cast a ballot for Graham. Of the seven states whose voters were polled, South Carolina was the only state where the leading candidate changed from poll to poll.

The numbers reversed the results of Morning Consult’s last poll on the race, which surveyed likely voters between Oct. 2 and Oct. 11 and determined Graham had a six-point lead over Harrison.

Two consecutive Quinnipiac University polls released on Sept. 16 and Sept. 30 showed Graham and Harrison in a tie, both at 48 percent.

Graham, who was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2003, has served as Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary since 2019.

Harrison is the former chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party.

