LSU working with NCAA to self-impose penalties for football

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU has self-imposed penalties for NCAA rules violations by the football program that include a reduction of scholarships and a two-year ban from its athletic facilities for Cleveland Browns star and former Tigers receiver Odell Beckham Jr., according to a report by Sports Illustrated.

LSU acknowledged it was working the NCAA and had self-imposed penalties, but provided no other details. The violation involving Beckham, who was seen handing out cash to LSU players on the field after last year’s College Football Playoff national championship game, is considered minor.

A more serious violation involves an LSU booster paying $180,000 that was embezzled from a charity to the father of a former LSU football player.

