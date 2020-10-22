Kamala Harris, Trump Jr. to visit Georgia on Friday
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Campaign events continue at a brisk pace across the region as the Nov. 3 election looms.
Friday will be a big day:
- Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will stop in Atlanta on Friday.
- Donald Trump Jr. is hosting a “Make America Great Again” rally Friday in Macon, a week after his father held one in the same city. It will be at Mercer University, getting started at 4 p.m. after doors open at 2:30.
- A candidate in a local race is holding a town hall meeting in Aiken on Friday. Adair Boroughs is holding it at 4 p.m. at Perry Memorial Park. She’s running against incumbent Joe Wilson to represent South Carolina’s 2nd District. Wilson visited our area last Friday to tour the new Savannah Bluff lock and dam.
