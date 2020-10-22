Thomson lands regional trucking hub, economic incentives

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A couple of developments this week out of Thomson could mean more economic opportunities for the city in McDuffie County.

Logistics firm acquires site

Timber Products Co. has acquired a 20-acre facility in Thomson that will serve as the eastern hub for its rapidly expanding TP Logistics unit.

Timber Products says the acquisition will allow it to provide full third-party logistics services, an enhanced customer experience and expansion of its vertical integration into the Southeast.

Set to open in January, the new facility will serve as home to 20 short-haul and long-haul trucks.

It has 75,000 square feet of indoor storage space and will include a maintenance shop, driver lounge, truck wash and tarping station, as well as extra storage space outdoors. In addition to trucking and transload services, the facility has rail access.

Warehouse employees will be able to track inventory and warehouse shipments in real-time as well as store, reload/unload, cross dock and strip containers.

Long-term plans include adding more trucks to the fleet, a full service, two-bay maintenance shop for Class A trucks and equipment and the ability to transload more than 20 cars per week.

It’s the first in a series of planned acquisitions as TP Logistics begins to spread its footprint across the U.S.

TP Trucking currently operates 160 flatbed trucks in the lower 48 states. In addition to its asset-based trucking services, it provides brokerage services and Class A equipment maintenance and body repair out of an Oregon facility.

With more than 120 drivers and 40 owner operators within the current fleet, TP Trucking intends to increase its fleet size by 30% to 500 trucks over the next five years.

Benefits of being a ‘Rural Zone’

Meanwhile, Thomson is one of several Georgia cities recently designated as a “Rural Zone.”

It’s part of a state program providing tax credits to individuals creating jobs and making qualifying investments within historic downtown areas.

Each designation lasts for five years.

Communities are encouraged to develop strategies and share information about the benefits to businesses and investors.

Benefits include:

A job tax credit equivalent to $2,000 per new full-time equivalent job per year for up to five years.

An investment credit equivalent to 25% of the purchase price of a property within the zone (not to exceed $125,000).

A rehabilitation credit equivalent to 30% of the qualified rehabilitation costs of a building within a the zone (not to exceed $150,000).

