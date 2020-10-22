GHSA softball, volleyball round 2 playoff update
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The first round of the GHSA softball and volleyball playoffs is complete. Here are the results and next round match-ups.
Volleyball teams eliminated: Evans, Harlem, Burke County, Laney, Westside, A.R. Johnson.
Softball teams eliminated: Evans, Lakeside, Grovetown, Thomson, Burke County, Josey, Washington-Wilkes, Lincoln County.
Volleyball round 2 match-ups:
AAAAAA
Houston County vs. Lakeside, October 24th, time TBA
Grovetown vs. Lee County, October 24th, 1:00pm
AAAAA
Cartersville vs. Greenbreir, October 24th, 1:30pm
AAA
Richmond Academy vs. Jackson, October 24th, 1:00pm
AA/A Public
Davidson Fine Arts vs. Greenville, October 24th, time TBA
Softball round 2 match-ups:
AAAAA
Greenbrier vs. Woodland, series begins October 22nd
AAA
Pike vs. Harlem, series begins October 23rd
AA
Jefferson County vs. Vidalia, series begins October 22nd.
A
Emmanuel County vs. Baconton, series begins October 23rd.
Screven County vs. Wilcox County, series begins October 23rd.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.