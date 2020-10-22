GHSA softball, volleyball round 2 playoff update

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The first round of the GHSA softball and volleyball playoffs is complete. Here are the results and next round match-ups.

Volleyball teams eliminated: Evans, Harlem, Burke County, Laney, Westside, A.R. Johnson.

Softball teams eliminated: Evans, Lakeside, Grovetown, Thomson, Burke County, Josey, Washington-Wilkes, Lincoln County.

Volleyball round 2 match-ups:

AAAAAA

Houston County vs. Lakeside, October 24th, time TBA

Grovetown vs. Lee County, October 24th, 1:00pm

AAAAA

Cartersville vs. Greenbreir, October 24th, 1:30pm

AAA

Richmond Academy vs. Jackson, October 24th, 1:00pm

AA/A Public

Davidson Fine Arts vs. Greenville, October 24th, time TBA

Softball round 2 match-ups:

AAAAA

Greenbrier vs. Woodland, series begins October 22nd

AAA

Pike vs. Harlem, series begins October 23rd

AA

Jefferson County vs. Vidalia, series begins October 22nd.

A

Emmanuel County vs. Baconton, series begins October 23rd.

Screven County vs. Wilcox County, series begins October 23rd.

