Georgia, South Carolina hospitals are at least 80% full

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the nation deals with a rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitals are nearly full in the two-state region.

Here’s a look at the situation:

More than 83 percent of hospital beds in South Carolina are being used right now, about 7 percent of them for COVID-19 patients. Meanwhile, 13 percent of the intersive-care beds being used are for coronavirus patients.

In Georgia, more than 80 percent of both the inpatient beds and intensive-care beds are being used. The state Department of Health does not keep numbers on how many are used by COVID-19 patients.

