Fire at Columbia County hotel ruled arson

This was the scene after a fire in a restroom at a Columbia County Holiday Inn on Oct. 21, 2020.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - State investigators announced today that a Columbia County fire has been ruled an arson.

The fire occurred on Wednesday at approximately 5:30 a.m.

Prior to the fire, a male was seen walking into the restroom at a Holiday Inn at 441 Park West Drive just outside Martinez, authorities said.

The man then returned to the lobby, tried to open the cash register and left, investigators said.

Shortly after he left, the fire alarm went off and the hotel staff discovered the restroom had been set on fire, according to authorities.

CRIME | Authorities nab pair who sparked manhunt near Clarks Hill Lake

Fire crews at the scene found the restroom full of smoke and said a paper towel holder and trash can had been affected by the fire. Crews said they’d extinguished the fire by 6:13 a.m. and reported it to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

“From there, our office was asked to investigate the fire, and my investigator determined that the fire was intentionally set,” said Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.

A person of interest has been taken into custody by local officials in connection with the fire, but state and local investigators are not releasing the identity at this time.

