Family’s knotted bracelets for law enforcement are ties that bind

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local family is saying thanks to law enforcement officers through one of their favorite hobbies.

For Wendy Huff and her 12-year-old daughter Mailia, making bracelets is something they love to do.

But acts of service give them a feeling like no other, so they started making bracelets for Richmond County law enforcement officers.

“I honestly just felt like this is what God wanted me to do right now,” Mailia said.

“I thought it was a cool idea. ... It would be a way to thank the police officers, since they are always helping us. I thought it would be cool to return the thanks.”

They do it knot by knot using different shades of blue, taking up to 15 minutes per bracelet.

“I hope that it does touch their heart and make them feel hope for the future because things are kind of bleak right now,” Wendy Huff said.

She says they’re working to get more community involvement, encouraging parents and children to help them meet their goal of 300.

“When kids get involved, it touches people’s hearts more,” Wendy Huff said. “That’s what I love about this project.”

She says the goal is to start with Richmond County and eventually expand to all first responders.

“Just to be a part of something positive, I think, is something we all want — especially in 2020,” she said.

