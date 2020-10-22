Families, patients recovering from trauma after personal care home deaths

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re hearing from the family of one of the survivors at First Love Personal Care Home, after two women were found dead inside and four others were hospitalized.

More than 130-degree temperatures, bed bugs, no hot water and no gas supply : we’re digging deeper into problems uncovered at a local personal care home.

What happened here at First Love Personal Care put a former resident in a mental downward spiral, Melissa Le-Ellen says. Ridden with bed bugs with temperatures over 135 degrees, while her mom and five others lay inside. “I’m angry. I am very angry at the overall situation.”

Le-Ellen says she wishes she knew about the conditions inside the care home from the beginning.

"It’s always been good there. Every time I go in there, the care workers are always you know, very very, nice to your face, and say “Oh, she’s doing this, she’s doing this, she’s eating this”. But now that she’s in my care, I’m finding out what she actually was eating. And you know, I’m finding out all of this stuff she’s been telling me. It just breaks my heart."

The pandemic made it even harder to know what was going on inside here.

“I have not been inside the home this entire year because of COVID. So, I wasn’t able to see what the conditions were like inside.”

Le-Ellen says she’s now trying to help her mom mentally recover.

“She’s very distraught and she’s very, you know, traumatized by the whole situation. And grieving losing two of her friends.”

She is offering this message to those with family inside the two other First Love Personal Care Home locations.

“The main thing that I would say is don’t go by what, you know, the caregivers, and the owners,” Le-Ellen said. “Don’t go by what they tell you. Go do your research. There are so many organizations that I’m learning about now, like DCH, and you can go in and actually find out what violations there are against the home.”

On Monday, we will let you listen to the 9-1-1 call coming out of First Love Personal Care. We’re learning the woman who made that call was with the residents overnight but did not have to be hospitalized.

We also now know at least three of the four residents have been released from the hospital and an employee was inside the home at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.