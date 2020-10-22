Falcons’ Morris doesn’t look at himself as an interim coach
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Raheem Morris would prefer that everyone stay away from that “I” word.
Sure, he’s officially the interim head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, a caretaker role handed to him by a team that fired Dan Quinn after losing its first five games. But Morris refuses to look at himself in a temporary sort of way.
He’s off to a good start, leading the Falcons to their first win of the season with a 40-23 romp over the Vikings.
If Morris can get a few more performances like that one out of his team, he might remove interim from his title.
