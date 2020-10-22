Falcons, Lions both looking to get on winning streaks

(AP) - The Atlanta Falcons are looking to build a winning streak coming off their first victory of the season.

Ditto for the Detroit Lions, who have a chance to win back-to-back games for the first time since early in the 2019 season. After losing their first five games the Falcons fired coach Dan Quinn.

In their first outing under interim coach Raheem Morris they knocked off the Vikings 40-23. Quarterback Matt Ryan was picked as NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Detroit is looking to build on a 34-16 win over Jacksonville, which pushed the Lions to 2-3 on the season.

