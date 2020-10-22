Deputies hunting armed robbers of Family Dollar store in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies are seeking information about two people who robbed a Family Dollar store in Augusta.

The armed robbery occurred Wednesday at 2716 Peach Orchard Road.

After the robbery, the two were seen fleeing the scene in a black Chevrolet Cobalt, traveling north on Peach Orchard, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Sean Morrow or any violent crimes investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-432-5281 or 706-821-1000.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.