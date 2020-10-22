Advertisement

Deputies hunting armed robbers of Family Dollar store in Augusta

Surveillance images from of Family Dollar robbery.
Surveillance images from of Family Dollar robbery.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies are seeking information about two people who robbed a Family Dollar store in Augusta.

The armed robbery occurred Wednesday at 2716 Peach Orchard Road.

After the robbery, the two were seen fleeing the scene in a black Chevrolet Cobalt, traveling north on Peach Orchard, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Sean Morrow or any violent crimes investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-432-5281 or 706-821-1000.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

Thomson lands regional trucking hub, economic incentives

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Timber Products Co. has acquired a 20-acre facility in Thomson that will serve as the eastern hub for the rapidly expanding TP Logistics.

News

SC coroners explain process of removing COVID-19 from incorrect death certificates

Updated: 1 hours ago
WIS has investigated cases of incorrect death certificates that list COVID-19 during the pandemic.

News

Ga. Department of Labor not planning to reopen offices anytime soon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Amanda Aguilar
Jobless Georgians aren't able to get through on phone lines or visit state offices to get their problems resolved.

News

Ads, turnout and path to victory: Experts weigh stakes in S.C. Senate race

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adam Mintzer
South Carolina political insiders are calling the U.S. Senate race between Sen. Lindsey Graham and Jaime Harrison one of the tightest Senate races in recent memory.

Latest News

News

Columbia County Fair set to kick off Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
If you’re looking for something to do the next couple of weekends, you can go to the Columbia County Fair.

News

Warrenville structure fire rekindles

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
A structure blaze rekindled at least partially Thursday, almost 24 hours after it was originally reported.

News

Georgia, South Carolina hospitals are at least 80% full

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
As the nation deals with a rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitals are nearly full in the two-state region.

News

Window opens soon to send Aiken County kids back to classroom

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Aiken County parents who want to switch their kids to face-to-face school instruction can start that process Friday.

News

Kamala Harris, Trump Jr. to visit Georgia on Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Campaign events continue at a brisk pace across the region as the Nov. 3 election looms.

News

Eager early voters keep flocking to polling sites in CSRA

Updated: 4 hours ago
Early voting numbers at our local precincts are staying consistently high as the second week of early voting in Georgia wraps up Friday.