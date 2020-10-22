Deputies: Elderly woman found with gunshot wound

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies confirm a shooting has left an elderly woman with a gunshot wound.

On Wednesday night, October 21, Richmond County Deputies responded to the 900 block of Perry Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found a female victim with a gunshot wound.

It is reported that the victim, an elderly female, and another person were inside the residence when an unknown subject fired into the residence and a round struck the victim.

The victim has been transported to the hospital and their condition is not known at this time. The other individual inside the residence was unharmed.

Investigators have responded to the scene and are in the early stages of the investigation. There is no suspect information at this time.

