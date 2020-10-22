Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

Watch out for patchy dense fog again early this morning. Today is looking mostly dry with partly cloudy skies and highs staying warm in the mid 80s. Isolated showers will be possible during the day, but rain doesn’t look too widespread. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph.

Patchy dense fog is expected to develop again early Friday morning with lows in the mid to low 60s. Isolated showers will be possible again Friday as a front heads toward the region that will move through Saturday. Thunderstorm chances look low with this frontal passage, so we are expecting mainly showers Friday. Winds will be light out of the east less than 10 mph.

Isolated showers will remain possible again Saturday as the front moves through the area. Highs Saturday are expected to be in the mid to low 80s. Rain doesn’t look to be too widespread for the weekend, so I would keep outdoor plans. Winds will be light out of the northeast less than 10 mph.

Sunday’s weather looks similar to Saturday with low rain chances and peeks of sun throughout the day. Rain doesn’t look to be a big enough issue to cancel outdoor plans. Highs will be warm again in the low to mid 80s. Our pattern is expected to stay warmer than normal into early next week.

