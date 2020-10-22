Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Staying dry this evening and tonight with partly cloudy skies. Watch out for patchy dense fog developing late tonight into early Friday morning. Remember to use your low beams and not high beams in fog. Low temperatures early Friday will be warm for October standards and stay in the mid to low 60s. Winds will be light and variable overnight.

Nice weather tonight for the opening night of the Columbia County Fair! (WRDW)

Patchy dense fog is expected to develop again early Friday morning with lows in the mid to low 60s. Isolated showers will be possible again Friday as a front heads toward the region that will move through Saturday. Rain looks minimal across most of the region, so don’t cancel outdoor plans. We are expecting to be completely dry for high school football games Friday night with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light out of the east less than 10 mph.

Isolated showers will remain possible again Saturday as the front moves through the area. Highs Saturday are expected to be in the mid to low 80s. Rain doesn’t look to be too widespread for the weekend, so I would keep outdoor plans. Winds will be light out of the southwest less than 10 mph.

Sunday’s weather looks similar to Saturday with low rain chances and peeks of sun throughout the day. Rain doesn’t look to be a big enough issue to cancel outdoor plans. Highs will be warm again in the low to mid 80s.

Our pattern is expected to stay warmer than normal into early next week. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to low 80s in the afternoon. Rain chances will remain low on Monday.

Most of next week is trending warmer than normal with highs in the 80s. Low temperatures next week are expected to continue to be 10-15 degrees warmer than normal in the mid to low 60s. We are not seeing any strong rain signals in models for early next week, but we will keep you updated.

