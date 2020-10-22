Advertisement

Community still searching for Joseph Talbert 100 days later

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - October 22 marks 100 days since 66-year-old Joeseph “Joe” Talbert walked out of his assisted living facility in Lincoln County.

Today his friends and community members gathered in the spot where he was last seen to remind people that joe is not forgotten.

Joe was originally from McCormick county, but he was placed in an assisted living facility in Lincoln county due to his dementia.

Joe went missing in July sparking a five-day search spanning both Lincoln and Richmond counties.

Friends and loved ones say the last 100 days have been frustrating and still unimaginable.

“He was a good, well loved man. He loved the people of McCormick and the people of McCormick loved him,” Joy Turman, friend of Talbert, said. “My hope is that whoever has him or anybody that knows anything will be honest and come forward--just so we can have closure and know that joe is okay. But in my heart of hearts, I feel like joe is still alive and joe is still well.”

If you have any information or you think you’ve seen Talbert anywhere, please contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 359-4118.

