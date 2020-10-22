Columbia County Fair set to kick off Friday

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)- If you’re looking for something to do the next couple of weekends, you can go to the Columbia County Fair.

It opens Friday at the Columbia County Fairgrounds, 5462 Columbia Road in Grovetown, and runs through Nov. 1.

The theme is “2020 Slice of Fair Fun.”

There are some changes to follow state and local COVID-19 guidelines.

Everything is outside and there are no seated events this year.

