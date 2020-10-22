Advertisement

Baby surrendered in Orangeburg under ‘safe haven’ law

Orangeburg Regional Medical Center
Orangeburg Regional Medical Center(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials with Orangeburg Regional Medical Center recently accepted an infant surrendered under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act.

The boy was born Tuesday and weighed 4 pounds, 11 ounces, according to state officials.

The Orangeburg County Department of Social Services took custody of the child. A permanency planning hearing will be scheduled.

Under the law, instead of abandoning a baby up to 60 days old in dangerous circumstances, a person can surrender an unharmed newborn baby at a designated location.

The law is named for an infant who survived after being buried in a landfill soon after his birth. Nurses named him Daniel as he recovered at a hospital.

For more information about the law, visit https://dss.sc.gov/prevention/safe-haven-for-babies or https://dss.sc.gov/media/1855/dss-brochure-2493-oct-18.pdf.

