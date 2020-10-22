Authorities nab pair who sparked manhunt near Clarks Hill Lake
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested both men who were subjects of a manhunt last week in Columbia County.
Willie James Johnson and Tywan Rogers were wanted on suspicion of an armed robbery Oct. 15 on Riverside Drive in the River Chase subdivision, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. A manhunt for them continued into the next day in the area of Washington Road and Merriweather Trail.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that Johnson had been found in North Carolina and taken into custody.
Then Rogers turned himself in on Thursday morning, authorities said.
