Advertisement

Augusta opening new transit center this morning

Augusta Transit
Augusta Transit(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Transit will soon have a new base of operations.

The city’s $18 million headquarters and bus maintenance facility opens at 10 this morning.

Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. says the state-of-the-art facility at 2844 Regency Blvd. is capable of handling future growth of public transportation for the next 30 to 40 years.

The facility includes four maintenance bays, a tire servicing station, steam engine wash, training rooms, administrative offices, diesel fuel island and accommodation for gas-fueled vehicles.

It was funded by the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax and federal transit grant funds.

Meanwhile, city buses are currently offering free rides through the end of November. Officials say the goal is to ensure people have a ride to the polls to vote.

Safety is a top priority. They are fogging and disinfecting buses twice a day, and employees are also being monitored for signs of illness. Masks are required; one will be provided if you don’t have one.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Eager early voters keep flocking to polling sites in CSRA

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Early voting numbers at our local precincts are staying consistently high as the second week of early voting in Georgia wraps up Friday.

News

Suspect indicted in Augusta plasma center slaying

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
A grand jury has indicted Keunte Green in the Biotest Plasma Center killing back in January.

News

Augusta bank robber sentenced to 2 decades in prison

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Ronnie Dean “Man” Brown, 28, of Augusta, was sentenced to 252 months in prison for bank robberies in 2017 and 2018.

News

130-plus degrees recorded in care home where women died

Updated: 6 hours ago

Latest News

News

Community still searching for Joseph Talbert

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Community still searching for Joseph Talbert 100 days later

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
October 22 marks 100 days since 66-year-old Joeseph “Joe” Talbert walked out of his assisted living facility in Lincoln County.

News

Bring the family and goods to the ‘scariest food drive in Aiken’

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto
Fifteen years ago, JB Barton built a haunted walkthrough in his garage. Since then it’s grown exponentially, and now he’s using it as a way to give back to his community.

News

Haunted house in Aiken helps community with food drive

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Two local hospitals see different trends for COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

New gruesome details in deaths of USC Aiken student, mother

Updated: 12 hours ago