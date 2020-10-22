Augusta opening new transit center this morning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Transit will soon have a new base of operations.

The city’s $18 million headquarters and bus maintenance facility opens at 10 this morning.

Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. says the state-of-the-art facility at 2844 Regency Blvd. is capable of handling future growth of public transportation for the next 30 to 40 years.

The facility includes four maintenance bays, a tire servicing station, steam engine wash, training rooms, administrative offices, diesel fuel island and accommodation for gas-fueled vehicles.

It was funded by the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax and federal transit grant funds.

Meanwhile, city buses are currently offering free rides through the end of November. Officials say the goal is to ensure people have a ride to the polls to vote.

Safety is a top priority. They are fogging and disinfecting buses twice a day, and employees are also being monitored for signs of illness. Masks are required; one will be provided if you don’t have one.

