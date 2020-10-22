Augusta bank robber sentenced to 2 decades in prison

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in U.S. District Court to robbing two Augusta banks.

Ronnie Dean “Man” Brown, 28, of Augusta, was sentenced to 252 months in prison for two counts of bank robbery and one count each of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, prosecutors said.

After getting out of prison, Brown must serve five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

Brown carried an AR-15-style rifle on Dec. 30, 2017, when he threatened a teller at the Fifth Third Bank at 2756 Peach Orchard Road in Augusta and received cash before fleeing in a sport utility vehicle, prosecutors said. Then on Jan. 16, 2018, Brown and Trivar Marquette Scriven, 35, of Augusta, wielded pistols to rob the Fifth Third Bank at 3007 Pine Needle Road in Augusta before driving away in a sedan.

After the second robbery, a bank customer followed their vehicle and called 911. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies later found the empty vehicle and firearms used in the robbery, along with information linked to Scriven.

Trivar Scriven (WRDW)

Scriven was arrested Feb. 1, 2018, in Massachusetts, and Brown was arrested on Feb. 14, 2018, in Atlanta. Scriven was sentenced to 106 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to bank robbery, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A related defendant in the case, Bennelle Marquette Evans, 34, of Augusta, is awaiting sentencing for having knowledge of the robberies after the fact.

