AU Health no longer using animals to help residents in surgery training

Augusta University Health
Augusta University Health(WRDW)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University Health says it’s moving to “other educational models” instead of animal models.

In a brief statement, the university says they’ve long used animals to help surgery residents learn how to do specific techniques like laparoscopic procedures.

However, “effective immediately”, the school is moving on from that method.

AU Health has used animals in the past for research purposes. However, the school became involved in an issue involving a research monkey known as Ovechkin.

Ovechkin died after a craniotomy to implant a recording device in his brain.

The animal’s death spawned a whistleblower investigation that News 12 uncovered.

