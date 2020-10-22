Advertisement

AU brings in more than $1 million in donations in one day

Augusta University is growing. (Source: WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The community showed more than a million dollars worth of support for Augusta University during the inaugural Augusta Gives campaign on Tuesday.

The university received 505 gifts totaling $1,043,330.

The day of giving was the first of its kind at the university.

The money will help AU address its greatest priorities, the university said in a new release. Because it was held virtually, donors were able to choose an initiative to support that meant the most to them, or in which they believed their gift could have the greatest impact.

Debbie Vaughn, vice president for philanthropy and alumni engagement, said she was very pleased with the results, and she thanked university leaders for embracing and supporting the initiative.

  • Neil J. MacKinnon, dean of the James L Winkle College of Pharmacy at University of Cincinnati, has been named provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Augusta University, effective Jan. 19, after an extensive national search. Under MacKinnon’s leadership, the James L Winkle College of Pharmacy set all-time records for percentage of faculty, staff and students who are under-represented minorities. He also created a new position for the college, hiring a director of diversity and inclusion.
  • A new scholarship supports AU students who aspire to a career in special education. During Augusta Gives, AU’s College of Education celebrated veteran educator Ruth Ann (Joseph) Vericella and her $10,000 gift of an endowed scholarship for AU education students. The Ruth Ann (Joseph) Vericella Scholarship will begin awarding once the fund matures; until then, Vericella is donating an additional $1,000 each spring.

