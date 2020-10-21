Advertisement

Watch out for heavy traffic on eastbound I-20 in Columbia County

By Steve Byerly
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s heavy traffic this morning on a crash-prone stretch of Interstate 20 where overnight roadwork is taking place.

Columbia County dispatchers, however, say a wreck isn’t to blame.

And maintenance crews had planned to be out of the way be 6 a.m.

Despite that, the Georgia Department of Transportation reported heavy traffic around 6:30 a.m. between Appling-Harlem Road and Belair Road on eastbound I-20.

The maintenance work is meant to correct concrete issues.

The work will take place near Exit 190 to Lewiston Road, which has been a focus of public attention in recent weeks as the site of several accidents, including one that killed two Fulton County deputies.

The number of crashes in the area led the Georgia Department of Transportation to take the unusual step of doing roadwork at night, when there’s less traffic.

Overnight work took place last week, and it did cause some traffic backups early in the morning.

The work is resuming this week, and this time around, crews will enter the roadway earlier each night to be gone prior to morning rush hour the following day. Weather permitting, bridge crews planned to be out of the way by 6 a.m. today and Thursday from mile marker 190 to 192.

The department will place five message boards from McDuffie County to the Exit 190 ramp area to alert the traveling public.

Coincidentally, work is planned this week on Lewiston Road itself. There will be intermittent, temporary lane closure(s) with a lane shift at Nicole’s Way. The lane closure will be daily from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from Wednesday through Friday.

MORE | Columbia County app to help motorists, pedestrians on the road

