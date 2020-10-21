Warrant gives new details in double-homicide that killed mother, daughter

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A group of warrants is shedding more light on a double-homicide case that saw a 43-year-old mother and her 23-year-old daughter killed.

Guillermo Diaz has been charged with two counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping, assault with intent to commit sexual battery, and first-degree burglary.

Warrants from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office say Diaz was engaged in “restricting” both Veronica Negrete and Cassandra Negrete while he stabbed them.

Diaz, according to the warrants, also carried one of the victims inside the home and removed her clothes “with the intent to commit sexual battery.”

Cassandra and Veronica were found dead on Weyerhaeuser Road in rural Aiken back on Oct. 1.

Diaz was found by deputies inside the home. He was, according to the incident report, covered in blood and talking to someone on his cell phone when he was removed from the home.

He was since revealed to be Cassandra’s ex-boyfriend.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.