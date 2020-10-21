Thieves breaking into cars to steal guns, Richmond County deputies say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking local residents to make a special effort to lock their cars and remove their valuables, especially guns.

The agency reports an increase in car break-ins where the main goal appeared to be gun theft.

Four guns were taken from unlocked vehicles from Friday to Sunday, deputies said.

In addition to locking up, the agency encourages people to use gun safes that are made for vehicles.

Deputies see community involvement as key.

“When handguns go from the hands of law abiding citizens to those that are not legally able to possess them, it contributes to further crimes that can permanently affect one’s life,” the agency said in a statement.

“We appreciate your help as we all work together to continue to strive and make Richmond County a great place to live, work, and visit.”

