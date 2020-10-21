Stan Van Gundy agrees to become Pelicans’ coach

(AP) - Two people with knowledge of the situation say Stan Van Gundy has agreed to become the next coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, where he’ll get the chance to work with No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson.

Van Gundy agreed to a four-year contract, according to one of the people who spoke Wednesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the hiring has not been announced.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.